    The Jungle Medicine Course

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3d Marine Division, conduct Jungle Medicine Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2021. JMED is a 10-day medical course that trains military personnel in jungle survival skills, casualty evacuation techniques, and awareness of dangerous species in a jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 

    Navy
    Marine Corps
    JWTC
    3d Marine Division
    JMED
    Jungle Medicine Course

