U.S. Navy Sailors with 3d Marine Division, conduct Jungle Medicine Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2021. JMED is a 10-day medical course that trains military personnel in jungle survival skills, casualty evacuation techniques, and awareness of dangerous species in a jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 09:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793440
|VIRIN:
|210423-M-IN847-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108321820
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Jungle Medicine Course, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT