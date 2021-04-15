Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Quarantine Barracks

    SEMBACH KASERNE, RP, GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    1SG Daniel Lpez-Bonaglia tells us about the COVID-19 Isolation Center that has been set up in Sembach Kaserne barracks building 219. This effort supports both the Kaiserslautern community by reducing the spread of the virus and COVID-19 positive service members by taking care of them.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 08:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793435
    VIRIN: 210415-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_108321786
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SEMBACH KASERNE, RP, DE

    TAGS

    First Sergeant
    barracks
    Quarantine
    Sembach Kaserne
    Isolation
    COVID-19

