COVID-19 Quarantine Barracks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793435" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1SG Daniel Lpez-Bonaglia tells us about the COVID-19 Isolation Center that has been set up in Sembach Kaserne barracks building 219. This effort supports both the Kaiserslautern community by reducing the spread of the virus and COVID-19 positive service members by taking care of them.