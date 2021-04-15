COVID-19 Quarantine Barracks

1SG Daniel Lpez-Bonaglia tells us about the COVID-19 Isolation Center that has been set up in Sembach Kaserne barracks building 219. This effort supports both the Kaiserslautern community by reducing the spread of the virus and COVID-19 positive service members by taking care of them.
