AFN Stuttgart features radio DJ SPC Andressa Almeida, host of the "Evening Escape." This video is meant to introduce SPC Almeida to her community of listeners in Stuttgart, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 08:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793432
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-BL637-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108321783
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, AFN Stuttgart "Meet the DJ" SPC Andressa Almeida, by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT