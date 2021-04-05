Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Stuttgart "Meet the DJ" SGT Marie Mills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    05.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Castellano 

    AFN Stuttgart

    AFN Stuttgart features radio DJ SGT Marie Mills, host of the "Morning Shuffle." This video is meant to introduce SGT Mills to her community of listeners in Stuttgart, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 08:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793431
    VIRIN: 210504-N-BL637-0001
    Filename: DOD_108321780
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Stuttgart "Meet the DJ" SGT Marie Mills, by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Social Media
    DJ
    AFN Europe
    AFN Stuttgart
    Sean Castellano
    Vertical Video
    Meet the DJ
    Marie Mills

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT