USS William P Lawrence (DDG 110) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – USS William P Lawrence (DDG 110) successfully docks in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF’s (PHNSY & IMF) Dry Dock #4 on March 9, 2021. This evolution also marks the first time PHNSY & IMF has docked a berthing and messing barge alongside a ship in Dry Dock #4. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the shipyard and its partners remain open for business, executing a major milestone ahead of completing the ship’s docking selected restricted availability.
