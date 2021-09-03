USS William P Lawrence (DDG 110) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – USS William P Lawrence (DDG 110) successfully docks in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF’s (PHNSY & IMF) Dry Dock #4 on March 9, 2021. This evolution also marks the first time PHNSY & IMF has docked a berthing and messing barge alongside a ship in Dry Dock #4. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the shipyard and its partners remain open for business, executing a major milestone ahead of completing the ship’s docking selected restricted availability.