    USS William P Lawrence (DDG 110) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Video by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – USS William P Lawrence (DDG 110) successfully docks in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF’s (PHNSY & IMF) Dry Dock #4 on March 9, 2021. This evolution also marks the first time PHNSY & IMF has docked a berthing and messing barge alongside a ship in Dry Dock #4. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the shipyard and its partners remain open for business, executing a major milestone ahead of completing the ship’s docking selected restricted availability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 01:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793418
    VIRIN: 210309-N-HO944-0903
    Filename: DOD_108321423
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS William P Lawrence (DDG 110) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF, by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #FitToFight #Maintenance #PHNSYIMF #USSWilliamPLawrence #DDG110

