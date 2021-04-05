Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with 2021 Olympian Spc. Alison Weisz, part 5 of 6

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    This is raw interview b-roll with Spc. Alison Weisz. Part 1 of 6.

    Spc. Alison Weisz joined the U.S. Army to pursue her passion in the shooting sports, while serving her Nation.

    In fact, she became a Soldier after earning a spot on Team USA because she knew the U.S. Army would provide her with the training, confidence and resources to develop her skills to the next level.

    Weisz, a Belgrade, Montana native, is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team out of Fort Benning, Georgia.

    This summer, she will compete at the 2021 Olympic Games in the 10m Air Rifle event. So make sure you follow her on all the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit social media pages and support her while she trains, and when she competes.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 21:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 793400
    VIRIN: 210504-A-ZG886-601
    Filename: DOD_108320932
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: BELGRADE, MT, US

    Sports
    Olympics
    air rifle
    USAMU
    Alison Weisz
    2021 Olympian

