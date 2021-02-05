Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG O'Connor thank you to Cleveland Indians

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Rebecca O’Connor, the dual-status commander of the Community Vaccination Center Cleveland State University Wolstein Center in Cleveland, thanks the Cleveland community for their support and hospitality April 27, 2021. The Cleveland CVC has administered more than 200,000 vaccines to northeast Ohioans since opening in March. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Cleveland
    Cavs
    fedvaxresp
    Wolstein Community Vaccination Center
    Cleveland CVC

