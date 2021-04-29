Soldiers of 428th Engineer Company, 93rd Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, Michigan Army Reserve, along with Soldiers of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, conduct urban demolition training, April 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The two partner units were conducting urban demolition familiarization and cross training to enhance the overall effectiveness of partnering capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 19:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793375
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-FK859-153
|Filename:
|DOD_108320531
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First Army Observer Coach/Trainer B-Roll, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
