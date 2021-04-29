Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Observer Coach/Trainer B-Roll

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers of 428th Engineer Company, 93rd Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, Michigan Army Reserve, along with Soldiers of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, conduct urban demolition training, April 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The two partner units were conducting urban demolition familiarization and cross training to enhance the overall effectiveness of partnering capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793375
    VIRIN: 210429-A-FK859-153
    Filename: DOD_108320531
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Observer Coach/Trainer B-Roll, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    First Army OC/T

