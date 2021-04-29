First Army Observer Coach/Trainer B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of 428th Engineer Company, 93rd Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, Michigan Army Reserve, along with Soldiers of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, conduct urban demolition training, April 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The two partner units were conducting urban demolition familiarization and cross training to enhance the overall effectiveness of partnering capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)