US, EDL Soldiers conduct cold load training

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Wassman, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Liindsay Walker, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot, Sgt. Troy Davis, UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief, and Spc. Malcolm Reed, UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief, from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, conduct cold load training for Estonian Defence League soldiers at Nurmsi Drop Zone, Estonia, May 4, 2021 in preparation for Swift Response 21, a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.