    US, EDL Soldiers conduct cold load training

    NURMSI, ESTONIA

    05.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Wassman, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Liindsay Walker, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot, Sgt. Troy Davis, UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief, and Spc. Malcolm Reed, UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief, from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, conduct cold load training for Estonian Defence League soldiers at Nurmsi Drop Zone, Estonia, May 4, 2021 in preparation for Swift Response 21, a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 19:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, EDL Soldiers conduct cold load training, by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

