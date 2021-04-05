Broadcast of the Defender-Europe 21 opening ceremony at the port of Durres, Albania on May 4, 2021.
DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 11:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793293
|VIRIN:
|040521-A-LU981-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108319528
|Length:
|00:58:07
|Location:
|DURRES, AL
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
