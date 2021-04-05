Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 Opening Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DURRES, ALBANIA

    05.04.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Broadcast of the Defender-Europe 21 opening ceremony at the port of Durres, Albania on May 4, 2021.

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793293
    VIRIN: 040521-A-LU981-001
    Filename: DOD_108319528
    Length: 00:58:07
    Location: DURRES, AL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 Opening Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT