U.S. Soldiers with various units and civilians receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 3, 2021. The U.S. Army Health Clinics at Grafenwoehr and Vilseck conducted a "One Community" COVID-19 vaccine drive May 3-7 to provide thousands of appointments to the 7ATC community of Soldiers, spouses, Department of the Army civilians, veterans and local nationals employed by the U.S. Army.
(U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 08:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793275
|VIRIN:
|210503-A-BS310-0600
|Filename:
|DOD_108319466
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, COVID-19 vaccine drive at 7ATC, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT