Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 vaccine drive at 7ATC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.03.2021

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with various units and civilians receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 3, 2021. The U.S. Army Health Clinics at Grafenwoehr and Vilseck conducted a "One Community" COVID-19 vaccine drive May 3-7 to provide thousands of appointments to the 7ATC community of Soldiers, spouses, Department of the Army civilians, veterans and local nationals employed by the U.S. Army.
    (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793275
    VIRIN: 210503-A-BS310-0600
    Filename: DOD_108319466
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 vaccine drive at 7ATC, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Regional Health Command Europe
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    Covid
    IGotTheShot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT