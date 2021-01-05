Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Bomb Load 2021

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Julius Harris 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yesenia Perez loads bombs into an F-16 as part of the Kunsan Bomb Load 2021 on Kunsan Air Base. Airmen have bomb load competitions as a team building exercise and for mission readiness.

    ((LOWER THIRD GRAPHIC READS: SSGT WESENIA PEREZ WEAPONS TEAM CHIEF 35TH AMU))
    ((LOWER THIRD RUN TIME BEGINS: 17;13 - 23;28))

    Kunsan Air Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Bomb Load

