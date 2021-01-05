U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yesenia Perez loads bombs into an F-16 as part of the Kunsan Bomb Load 2021 on Kunsan Air Base. Airmen have bomb load competitions as a team building exercise and for mission readiness.
((THIS VIDEO CONTAINS NO GRAPHICS))
((LOWER THIRD GRAPHIC READS: SSGT WESENIA PEREZ WEAPONS TEAM CHIEF 35TH AMU))
((LOWER THIRD RUN TIME BEGINS: 17;13 - 23;28))
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 06:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|793267
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-KK645-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108319401
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Kunsan Bomb Load 2021, by SGT Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT