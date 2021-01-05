video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yesenia Perez loads bombs into an F-16 as part of the Kunsan Bomb Load 2021 on Kunsan Air Base. Airmen have bomb load competitions as a team building exercise and for mission readiness.



