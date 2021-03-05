Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25ID Maintenance Mondays

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    MG Jamie Jarrard and CSM William Pouliot introduce a new series called "Maintenance Mondays" to the 25th Infantry Division on Schofield Barracks, HI, May 3rd, 2021. Maintenance Mondays will allow Soldiers to learn self-care habits and rituals to improve individual maintenance in three key areas: sleep, physical activity and nutrition.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793253
    VIRIN: 210503-A-PC678-455
    Filename: DOD_108319290
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 25ID Maintenance Mondays, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Self-Care
    INDOPACOM
    Maintenance Mondays

