MG Jamie Jarrard and CSM William Pouliot introduce a new series called "Maintenance Mondays" to the 25th Infantry Division on Schofield Barracks, HI, May 3rd, 2021. Maintenance Mondays will allow Soldiers to learn self-care habits and rituals to improve individual maintenance in three key areas: sleep, physical activity and nutrition.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 02:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793253
|VIRIN:
|210503-A-PC678-455
|Filename:
|DOD_108319290
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 25ID Maintenance Mondays, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
