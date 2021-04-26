The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center Launch Enterprise, in partnership with the National Reconnaissance Office, United Launch Alliance and the 30th Space Wing, successfully launched the NROL-82 mission on ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket, April 26, 2021, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 23:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793232
|VIRIN:
|210426-X-VE588-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108318989
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NROL-82 launch highlights integration for Space Force Chief, by SSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
