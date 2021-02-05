Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to overturned boat near Point Loma

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies responded to an overturned 40-foot trawler-style boat near the Point Loma Tide Pools in the Cabrillo National Monument, May 2, 2021. Coast Guard Sector San Diego dispatched crews from Coast Guard Station San Diego, Sector San Diego, and Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento, the Coast Guard Cutters Blackfin, Haddock and Robert Ward were also diverted to the scene. (U. S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 22:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to overturned boat near Point Loma, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    search and rescue
    Coast Guard
    capsized
    Point Loma
    Sector San Diego

