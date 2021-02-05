Coast Guard responds to overturned boat near Point Loma

The Coast Guard and partner agencies responded to an overturned 40-foot trawler-style boat near the Point Loma Tide Pools in the Cabrillo National Monument, May 2, 2021. Coast Guard Sector San Diego dispatched crews from Coast Guard Station San Diego, Sector San Diego, and Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento, the Coast Guard Cutters Blackfin, Haddock and Robert Ward were also diverted to the scene. (U. S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 22:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793231
|VIRIN:
|210502-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108318962
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
