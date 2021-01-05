Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Soldiers wish their moms a Happy Mother’s Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. tanis kilgore 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army Soldiers wish their mom’s a Happy Mother’s Day while on mission at the Community Vaccination Center at the United Center in Chicago, May 1, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tanis Kilgore/ 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 22:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793229
    VIRIN: 210501-A-YV539-001
    Filename: DOD_108318947
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers wish their moms a Happy Mother’s Day, by SGT tanis kilgore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    101
    COVID relief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT