U.S. Army Soldiers wish their mom’s a Happy Mother’s Day while on mission at the Community Vaccination Center at the United Center in Chicago, May 1, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tanis Kilgore/ 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 22:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793229
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-YV539-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108318947
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers wish their moms a Happy Mother’s Day, by SGT tanis kilgore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
