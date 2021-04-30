The 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Pavement and Heavy Equipment Operators, otherwise known as "The Dirt Boys", rebuilt Andersen's softball fields April 20, 2021. The dirt on the fields were previously worn down and too soft for the softball players to use, and in an effort to boost morale and have a place to host intramural sports and pt, the dirt boys reconstructed the fields. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelin Britton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 22:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793228
|VIRIN:
|210502-F-FL844-199
|Filename:
|DOD_108318934
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dirt Boys Reconstruct Softball Fields on Andersen, by SrA Katelin Britton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
