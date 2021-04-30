Dirt Boys Reconstruct Softball Fields on Andersen

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Pavement and Heavy Equipment Operators, otherwise known as "The Dirt Boys", rebuilt Andersen's softball fields April 20, 2021. The dirt on the fields were previously worn down and too soft for the softball players to use, and in an effort to boost morale and have a place to host intramural sports and pt, the dirt boys reconstructed the fields. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelin Britton)