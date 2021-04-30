Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dirt Boys Reconstruct Softball Fields on Andersen

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.30.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Katelin Britton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Pavement and Heavy Equipment Operators, otherwise known as "The Dirt Boys", rebuilt Andersen's softball fields April 20, 2021. The dirt on the fields were previously worn down and too soft for the softball players to use, and in an effort to boost morale and have a place to host intramural sports and pt, the dirt boys reconstructed the fields. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelin Britton)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 22:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793228
    VIRIN: 210502-F-FL844-199
    Filename: DOD_108318934
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    This work, Dirt Boys Reconstruct Softball Fields on Andersen, by SrA Katelin Britton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Civil Engineers
    Dirt Boys
    Construction
    Team Andersen

