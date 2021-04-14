40th ID Commander visits NFHTX, April 14, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



40th ID commanding general, Maj. Gen. Laura L. Yeager, visits North Fort Hood, TX, during Task Force Phoenix's mobilization on April 14, 2021. Yeager discusses about her first impressions of the OC/Ts from 166th Aviation Brigade and Division West, to include the training facilities provided for the mobilization training, reflections of last year on California Army National Guard, People First, and senior leadership experiences. Task Force Phoenix comprises of aviation units from nine different Army National Guard states, and this video highlights with b-roll from the provided PAO support by the 40th CAB PAO, 7th MPAD, and First Army Division West.