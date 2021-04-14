40th ID commanding general, Maj. Gen. Laura L. Yeager, visits North Fort Hood, TX, during Task Force Phoenix's mobilization on April 14, 2021. Yeager discusses about her first impressions of the OC/Ts from 166th Aviation Brigade and Division West, to include the training facilities provided for the mobilization training, reflections of last year on California Army National Guard, People First, and senior leadership experiences. Task Force Phoenix comprises of aviation units from nine different Army National Guard states, and this video highlights with b-roll from the provided PAO support by the 40th CAB PAO, 7th MPAD, and First Army Division West.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 22:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|793211
|VIRIN:
|210414-Z-KM234-001
|PIN:
|210414
|Filename:
|DOD_108318699
|Length:
|00:07:43
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LONG BEACH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 40th ID Commander visits NFHTX, April 14, 2021, by CPT Steven Wesoloswski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT