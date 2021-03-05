On Location

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    CBRN systems are being adapted to go more places with the warfighter. American forces and our allies face potential but real symmetric and asymmetric Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats during forward deployed operations. As such, it is vital to possess capabilities to protect, mitigate, and understand these threats to facilitate effective decision-making so that the force can continue operations within a hazardous environment.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 20:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793206
    VIRIN: 210503-D-D0490-0001
    Filename: DOD_108318650
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    #DTRA #CB #ChemBio #DefenseThreatReductionAgency #JSTO #JITN

