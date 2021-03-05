CBRN systems are being adapted to go more places with the warfighter. American forces and our allies face potential but real symmetric and asymmetric Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats during forward deployed operations. As such, it is vital to possess capabilities to protect, mitigate, and understand these threats to facilitate effective decision-making so that the force can continue operations within a hazardous environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 20:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793206
|VIRIN:
|210503-D-D0490-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108318650
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, On Location, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT