    Military Police Platoon Leader Experience in the Army Reserves

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Wong 

    U.S. Army Military Police School

    CPT Charles Perretti and CPT Kenneth Williams describe their experience as, and expectations of being a Platoon Leader in the 200th Military Police Command.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 21:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 793204
    VIRIN: 210503-A-XA344-447
    Filename: DOD_108318635
    Length: 00:08:12
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

