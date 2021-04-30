Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rainier War b-roll

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, train their ability to employ air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 19:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793200
    VIRIN: 200430-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108318611
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Air Mobility Command
    621st CRW
    Mountain Home AFB
    821st CRS

