Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, train their ability to employ air combat capabilities during a time of potentially imminent foreign aggression.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 19:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793200
|VIRIN:
|200430-F-VG042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108318611
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Rainier War b-roll, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
