    301 FW MXG May UTA Commander's Call 2021

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Capt. Jessica Gross and Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    301st Fighter Wing Maintenance Group Interim Commander Lt. Col. Terry Rosenbalm and 301 FW MXG Superintendent Chief Master Sgt. John Candey address the Reserve Citizen Airmen from the group for the May UTA. Topics include resiliency, fitness, comprehensive fitness and the amazing work being done supporting the wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 22:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 793002
    VIRIN: 210429-F-RJ363-005
    Filename: DOD_108315221
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    #commanders call
    #MXG
    301 FW
    #ReserveCitizenAirmen
    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveResilient

