301 FW MXG May UTA Commander's Call 2021

301st Fighter Wing Maintenance Group Interim Commander Lt. Col. Terry Rosenbalm and 301 FW MXG Superintendent Chief Master Sgt. John Candey address the Reserve Citizen Airmen from the group for the May UTA. Topics include resiliency, fitness, comprehensive fitness and the amazing work being done supporting the wing.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 22:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|793002
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-RJ363-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108315221
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
