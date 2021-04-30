Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducted expert infantry and expert soldier badge testing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson-Richardson, Alaska, during the second and third weeks of April, 2021.
This B-roll shows the testing and graduation portions of the tests.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793001
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-DU810-326
|Filename:
|DOD_108315192
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartan paratroopers EIB/ESB, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT