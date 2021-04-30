Spartan paratroopers EIB/ESB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducted expert infantry and expert soldier badge testing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson-Richardson, Alaska, during the second and third weeks of April, 2021.

This B-roll shows the testing and graduation portions of the tests.