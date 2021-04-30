Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan paratroopers EIB/ESB

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducted expert infantry and expert soldier badge testing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson-Richardson, Alaska, during the second and third weeks of April, 2021.
    This B-roll shows the testing and graduation portions of the tests.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793001
    VIRIN: 210430-A-DU810-326
    Filename: DOD_108315192
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan paratroopers EIB/ESB, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    badge
    Spartans
    expert
    EIB
    infantry
    ESB

