In this episode of Safety In 60 Seconds, SMSgt Jimmy Lide, 445th Airlift Wing Occupational Safety Manager, talks about the T-CLOCS checklist to ensure a safer motorcycle journey.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 21:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792999
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-PK188-343
|Filename:
|DOD_108315139
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Safety In 60 Seconds - Motorcycle Safety Checklist, by SSgt Darrell Sydnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT