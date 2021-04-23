Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety In 60 Seconds - Motorcycle Safety Checklist

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Sydnor 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    In this episode of Safety In 60 Seconds, SMSgt Jimmy Lide, 445th Airlift Wing Occupational Safety Manager, talks about the T-CLOCS checklist to ensure a safer motorcycle journey.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 21:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 792999
    VIRIN: 210423-F-PK188-343
    Filename: DOD_108315139
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: OH, US

    motorcycle
    motorcycle safety
    Air Force Safety
    445 AW
    dr. love
    Safety In 60 Seconds

