    F.E. Warren AFB COVID vaccine interviews

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Joseph Coslett 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Description: The 90th Missile Wing shares interviews of a military spouse,
    active-duty office and enlisted member and a Department of Defense civilian giving the reason and importance to get the COVID vaccine. (U.S. Air Force video by Joseph Coslett.)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 20:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792991
    VIRIN: 210429-F-ZC993-1001
    Filename: DOD_108314925
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    This work, F.E. Warren AFB COVID vaccine interviews, by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    wyoming
    cheyenne
    global strike
    air force
    usaf
    afgsc
    90th missile wing
    COVID vaccine
    operation why

