Description: The 90th Missile Wing shares interviews of a military spouse,
active-duty office and enlisted member and a Department of Defense civilian giving the reason and importance to get the COVID vaccine. (U.S. Air Force video by Joseph Coslett.)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 20:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792991
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-ZC993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108314925
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F.E. Warren AFB COVID vaccine interviews, by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT