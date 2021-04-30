Capt. Annelise Row, 124th Mission Support Group, program manager for the Airmen Support Team speaks about the AST program, Sexual Assault Prevention Month, Marine Attack Squadron 223 Harriers training at Gowen, Hogsmoke 2021 champions, IDANG Guardsmen pinned on as Chief Petty officers and the drug demand reduction team.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 21:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792990
|VIRIN:
|210430-Z-YH478-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108314869
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 124th in 124-- May 2021 V2E5, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
