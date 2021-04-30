Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th in 124-- May 2021 V2E5

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Capt. Annelise Row, 124th Mission Support Group, program manager for the Airmen Support Team speaks about the AST program, Sexual Assault Prevention Month, Marine Attack Squadron 223 Harriers training at Gowen, Hogsmoke 2021 champions, IDANG Guardsmen pinned on as Chief Petty officers and the drug demand reduction team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 21:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 792990
    VIRIN: 210430-Z-YH478-0001
    Filename: DOD_108314869
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th in 124-- May 2021 V2E5, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    124 in 124
    video news

