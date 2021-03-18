Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Firefighter Contingency Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOBBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Citizen Airman, assigned to the 932nd Airlift Wing, Mission Support Group, participate in firefighter contingency training at Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga., March 18, 2021. The two week training culminated in three days filled with various types of fires and rescue calls. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 19:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792983
    VIRIN: 210414-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_108314757
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: DOBBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter Contingency Training, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire
    rescue
    firefighters
    training
    932nd Airlift Wing
    Reserve Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT