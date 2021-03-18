Citizen Airman, assigned to the 932nd Airlift Wing, Mission Support Group, participate in firefighter contingency training at Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga., March 18, 2021. The two week training culminated in three days filled with various types of fires and rescue calls. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 19:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792983
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-MV819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108314757
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|DOBBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
