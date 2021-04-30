Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lejeune 80th Birthday

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Camp Lejeune celebrates their 80th birthday on May 1st, 2021. Camp Lejeune has been supporting the warfighter and their families, and has provided a platform for amphibious training opportunities since 1941. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Evan Falls)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 19:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792973
    VIRIN: 210430-M-IR713-002
    Filename: DOD_108314576
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune 80th Birthday, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    80th birthday

