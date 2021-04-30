Camp Lejeune celebrates their 80th birthday on May 1st, 2021. Camp Lejeune has been supporting the warfighter and their families, and has provided a platform for amphibious training opportunities since 1941. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Evan Falls)
|04.30.2021
|04.30.2021 19:20
|Package
|792973
|210430-M-IR713-002
|DOD_108314576
|00:00:53
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|2
|2
This work, Camp Lejeune 80th Birthday, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
