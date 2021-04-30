The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Airman and Family Readiness Program has a myriad of resources to help the members of our wing and their families. In the last of this five episode special, Ms. Erin Faye, Airman and Family Readiness Program Manager, goes into more detail about the depth of the program’s resources that really make a difference to their customers and go further than just checking boxes.
“We really want to customize our services so we take a lot of time to make sure it's individualized,” says Faye. “We're answering the questions that might not be what somebody else wants, it's exactly what you want.”
