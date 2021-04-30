Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Chatney Auger 

    Naval District Washington

    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 17:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792963
    VIRIN: 210430-N-IG696-0015
    Filename: DOD_108314437
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team, by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Ceremonial Guard
    USNCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT