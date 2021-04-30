U.S. Navy Ensign Olivia Cook, a nurse assigned to the Navy Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, talks about her role at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, April 28, 2021. Sailors assigned to the NMRTC San Diego will support daily vaccination operations at the Tulsa CVC. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 19:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792960
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-ID763-096
|Filename:
|DOD_108314433
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Nurse Discusses Importance of Vaccination, by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
