U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rudolfo Torres talks about why he decided to get the COVID-19 vaccination

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rudolfo Torres, a Corpus Christi, Texas native and physical therapist with the 87th Medical Group stationed at Joint Base McGuire, New Jersey, assigned to the 2nd Detachment, 64th Air Expeditionary Group, talks about why he decided to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the state-led, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana, April 29, 2021. Torres received his vaccine to make sure his family is safe whenever he returns from his deployment. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Laurie Ellen Schubert, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)