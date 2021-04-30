Mortuary Affairs Operations during Guardian Response 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



78th Training Division Mortuary Affairs out of Fort Dix, New Jersey coordinated the retrieval, identification, and transportation of simulated human remains during Guardian Response 21, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 29, 2021. Guardian Response is a homeland emergency response exercise. Exercise participants receive realistic training that validates their ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.