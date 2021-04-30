Mortuary Affairs Operations during Guardian Response 21

78th Training Division Mortuary Affairs out of Fort Dix, New Jersey coordinated the retrieval, identification, and transportation of simulated human remains during Guardian Response 21, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 29, 2021. Guardian Response is a homeland emergency response exercise. Exercise participants receive realistic training that validates their ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.
