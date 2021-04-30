Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mortuary Affairs Operations during Guardian Response 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    209th Public Affairs Detachment (Broadcast)

    78th Training Division Mortuary Affairs out of Fort Dix, New Jersey coordinated the retrieval, identification, and transportation of simulated human remains during Guardian Response 21, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 29, 2021. Guardian Response is a homeland emergency response exercise. Exercise participants receive realistic training that validates their ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792953
    VIRIN: 210430-A-BH424-508
    Filename: DOD_108314383
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mortuary Affairs Operations during Guardian Response 21, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARC
    Mortuary Affairs
    army reserve
    us army
    78th TD
    GR21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT