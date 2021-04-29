Coast Guard reminds mariners to “Stay Back” during space recovery operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Lee Loudermilk, a boatswain's mate with Coast Guard Station New Orleans, reminds mariners to stay back from maritime recovery sites during NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission recovery operations of spacecraft and astronauts with an anticipated splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The Coast Guard is responsible for ensuring the safety, security, and stewardship of our Nation’s waterways. The Coast Guard works with NASA, the Air Force, Space Force, commercial spaceflight operators, and local governments to mitigate risks from space transportation activities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)