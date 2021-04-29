Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard reminds mariners to “Stay Back” during space recovery operations

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Lee Loudermilk, a boatswain's mate with Coast Guard Station New Orleans, reminds mariners to stay back from maritime recovery sites during NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission recovery operations of spacecraft and astronauts with an anticipated splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The Coast Guard is responsible for ensuring the safety, security, and stewardship of our Nation’s waterways. The Coast Guard works with NASA, the Air Force, Space Force, commercial spaceflight operators, and local governments to mitigate risks from space transportation activities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 16:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792952
    VIRIN: 210429-G-TM873-1002
    Filename: DOD_108314373
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard reminds mariners to “Stay Back” during space recovery operations, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASA
    Lally
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    D8
    SpaceX

