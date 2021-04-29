Petty Officer 2nd Class Lee Loudermilk, a boatswain's mate with Coast Guard Station New Orleans, reminds mariners to stay back from maritime recovery sites during NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission recovery operations of spacecraft and astronauts with an anticipated splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The Coast Guard is responsible for ensuring the safety, security, and stewardship of our Nation’s waterways. The Coast Guard works with NASA, the Air Force, Space Force, commercial spaceflight operators, and local governments to mitigate risks from space transportation activities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 16:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792952
|VIRIN:
|210429-G-TM873-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108314373
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard reminds mariners to “Stay Back” during space recovery operations, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
