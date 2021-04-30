Coast Guard reminds mariners to “Stay Back” during space recovery operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792951" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard reminds mariners to stay back from maritime recovery sites during recovery operations of spacecraft and astronauts. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission is currently targeting a return to Earth Saturday morning with an anticipated splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. All boaters should tune into Broadcast Notices to Mariners on a VHF FM-Channel 16 marine radio and check the Local Notices to Mariners for updates. The Coast Guard is responsible for ensuring the safety, security, and stewardship of our Nation’s waterways. The Coast Guard works with NASA, the Air Force, Space Force, commercial spaceflight operators, and local governments to mitigate risks from space transportation activities.

(U.S. Coast Guard audio by Chief Petty Officer Charly Taufest)