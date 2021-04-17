AC-130U Tow "Movie Trailer"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A retired AC-130U Spooky gunship is towed to the Hurlburt Field airpark on April 17, 2021, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. This Spooky is joining a long line of Air Force Special Operations Command and 1st Special Operations Wing aircraft displayed in the base airpark, allowing Air Commandos, family members and visitors to Hurlburt Field to see part of Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Nathan LeVang)