Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AC-130U Tow "Movie Trailer"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Nathan LeVang 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A retired AC-130U Spooky gunship is towed to the Hurlburt Field airpark on April 17, 2021, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. This Spooky is joining a long line of Air Force Special Operations Command and 1st Special Operations Wing aircraft displayed in the base airpark, allowing Air Commandos, family members and visitors to Hurlburt Field to see part of Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Nathan LeVang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792943
    VIRIN: 210417-F-UB429-199
    Filename: DOD_108314277
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Special Operations Wing
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    1 SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT