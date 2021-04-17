AC-130U Tow "Movie Trailer"

A retired AC-130U Spooky gunship is towed to the Hurlburt Field airpark on April 17, 2021, at Hurlburt Field, Florida. This Spooky is joining a long line of Air Force Special Operations Command and 1st Special Operations Wing aircraft displayed in the base airpark, allowing Air Commandos, family members and visitors to Hurlburt Field to see part of Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Nathan LeVang)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 16:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792943
|VIRIN:
|210417-F-UB429-199
|Filename:
|DOD_108314277
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
