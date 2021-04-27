Interview with Chief Master Sergeant Daniel R. Keene

“As many changes as we go through, there’s a constant. It’s standards, it’s accountability to your fellow Airmen, it’s the foundation. And I would encourage Airmen, NCO’s, senior NCO’s, and officers to continue to protect that foundation. Good Airmanship is not negotiable.”
Thank you Chief Keene, for sharing stories from your 29 year long career and your advice for accelerating the Air Force's success in the future! It was an honor to interview you as you prepare for retirement and the next step in your life and career.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 15:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792931
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-NC256-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108314177
|Length:
|00:37:49
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
