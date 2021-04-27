Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Interview with Chief Master Sergeant Daniel R. Keene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.27.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    “As many changes as we go through, there’s a constant. It’s standards, it’s accountability to your fellow Airmen, it’s the foundation. And I would encourage Airmen, NCO’s, senior NCO’s, and officers to continue to protect that foundation. Good Airmanship is not negotiable.”

    Thank you Chief Keene, for sharing stories from your 29 year long career and your advice for accelerating the Air Force's success in the future! It was an honor to interview you as you prepare for retirement and the next step in your life and career.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 15:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792931
    VIRIN: 210427-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_108314177
    Length: 00:37:49
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Chief Master Sergeant Daniel R. Keene, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501st

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT