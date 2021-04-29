Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    364th ESC Maintenance Manager Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Capt. James Kim 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 364th ESC G-4 hosted a Maintenance Manager Course led by Master Sgt. Jack Vaughn, U.S. Army Reserve Command G-4 in Marysville, Wash.

    The purpose of the course was to train maintenance managers to better analyze their data and effectively communicate with their leadership of shortfalls and solutions. Not only does this provide Command teams at each echelon up through USARC with the overall equipment health and combat readiness, but also a way by which maintenance leadership at all levels can make decisions to redirect priorities of effort in order to improve equipment readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792928
    VIRIN: 210429-A-HC395-699
    Filename: DOD_108314165
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 364th ESC Maintenance Manager Course, by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    364esc #usarmyreserve #364thesc #g4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT