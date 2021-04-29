364th ESC Maintenance Manager Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 364th ESC G-4 hosted a Maintenance Manager Course led by Master Sgt. Jack Vaughn, U.S. Army Reserve Command G-4 in Marysville, Wash.



The purpose of the course was to train maintenance managers to better analyze their data and effectively communicate with their leadership of shortfalls and solutions. Not only does this provide Command teams at each echelon up through USARC with the overall equipment health and combat readiness, but also a way by which maintenance leadership at all levels can make decisions to redirect priorities of effort in order to improve equipment readiness.