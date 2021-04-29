The 364th ESC G-4 hosted a Maintenance Manager Course led by Master Sgt. Jack Vaughn, U.S. Army Reserve Command G-4 in Marysville, Wash.
The purpose of the course was to train maintenance managers to better analyze their data and effectively communicate with their leadership of shortfalls and solutions. Not only does this provide Command teams at each echelon up through USARC with the overall equipment health and combat readiness, but also a way by which maintenance leadership at all levels can make decisions to redirect priorities of effort in order to improve equipment readiness.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792928
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-HC395-699
|Filename:
|DOD_108314165
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 364th ESC Maintenance Manager Course, by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT