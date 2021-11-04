Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Bayonet end of tour video

    DJIBOUTI

    04.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers from Task Force Bayonet, including members of the Minnesota National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, deployed to the Horn of Africa in July 2020 to provide force protection through security forces in the region of Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya, support the Africa Command Theater Security Cooperation Strategy, and ensure the success of the East Africa Response Force.

