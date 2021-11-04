Task Force Bayonet end of tour video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Task Force Bayonet, including members of the Minnesota National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, deployed to the Horn of Africa in July 2020 to provide force protection through security forces in the region of Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya, support the Africa Command Theater Security Cooperation Strategy, and ensure the success of the East Africa Response Force.