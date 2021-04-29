P-3 crew observes go-fast vessel crew dump contraband in the ocean

An AMO P-3 crew tracks a “go-fast” smuggling vessel. The video shows the vessel crew dumping contraband overboard.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792916
|VIRIN:
|210429-H-D0456-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108314057
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
