An AMO P-3 crew tracks a Low Profile Vessel, or LPV, a smuggling vessel designed to run very low in the water to evade detection. This case resulted in the seizure of 1,875 kilos (4,134 pounds) of cocaine with a value of almost $54 million.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792912
|VIRIN:
|210429-H-D0456-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108314044
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, An AMO P-3 crew tracks a low profile smuggling vessel- second video., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
