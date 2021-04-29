Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    An AMO P-3 crew tracks a low profile smuggling vessel- second video.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    An AMO P-3 crew tracks a Low Profile Vessel, or LPV, a smuggling vessel designed to run very low in the water to evade detection. This case resulted in the seizure of 1,875 kilos (4,134 pounds) of cocaine with a value of almost $54 million.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792912
    VIRIN: 210429-H-D0456-0003
    Filename: DOD_108314044
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An AMO P-3 crew tracks a low profile smuggling vessel- second video., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    smuggling
    P-3
    CBP Air and Marine Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT