An AMO P-3 crew observes a semi-submersible (SPSS) smuggling vessel in the Caribbean. In this case, AMO worked with an agency partner who boarded the SPSS, detaining five suspects and seizing an estimated 7,683 kilos (16,938 pounds) of cocaine valued at $221 million.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792910
|VIRIN:
|210429-H-D0456-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108314005
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
