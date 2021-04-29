Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An AMO P-3 crew observes a semi-submersible (SPSS) smuggling vessel in the Caribbean.

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    An AMO P-3 crew observes a semi-submersible (SPSS) smuggling vessel in the Caribbean. In this case, AMO worked with an agency partner who boarded the SPSS, detaining five suspects and seizing an estimated 7,683 kilos (16,938 pounds) of cocaine valued at $221 million.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792910
    VIRIN: 210429-H-D0456-0002
    Filename: DOD_108314005
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    smuggling
    P-3
    CBP Air and Marine Operations

