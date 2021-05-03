Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign - 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Video by William DAvanzo 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    The Air Force Assistance Fund is the only Department of the Air Force-sanctioned fundraising campaign that is "For Airmen & Guardians, By Airmen & Guardians". The four charities of the AFAF Campaign provide assistance to Airmen, Guardians, and their families in times of personal emergencies, natural disasters, for educational grants to dependents, base community programs, helping surviving spouses of retirees to stay in their homes, and for providing a home for surviving spouses of retirees who are unable to meet the costs of independent or assisted living. Today we give...tomorrow, we may need to call. Let's "pay it forward" and give today: https://www.afassistancefund.org/index.php/donate

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 14:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 792909
    VIRIN: 210305-F-NU546-758
    Filename: DOD_108313987
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign - 2021, by William DAvanzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Airmen #ForAirmenAndGuardians #ForAirmenAndGuardiansByAirmenAndGuardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT