Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign - 2021

The Air Force Assistance Fund is the only Department of the Air Force-sanctioned fundraising campaign that is "For Airmen & Guardians, By Airmen & Guardians". The four charities of the AFAF Campaign provide assistance to Airmen, Guardians, and their families in times of personal emergencies, natural disasters, for educational grants to dependents, base community programs, helping surviving spouses of retirees to stay in their homes, and for providing a home for surviving spouses of retirees who are unable to meet the costs of independent or assisted living. Today we give...tomorrow, we may need to call. Let's "pay it forward" and give today: https://www.afassistancefund.org/index.php/donate