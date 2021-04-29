An AMO P-3 crew tracks a “go-fast” smuggling vessel in the western Caribbean. The vessel occupants jettisoned bales of narcotics. The P-3 crew maintained visual of the debris filed and partner agency reported recovering 111 bales of marijuana weighing 5,450 pounds.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 14:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792908
|VIRIN:
|210429-H-D0456-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108313978
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, P-3 crew observes go-fast vessel crew jettison bales of contraband into ocean., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT