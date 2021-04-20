Airmen assigned the the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas and the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, came together to deliver F-16, 4th generation airpower for the Sentry Savannah 2021 Joint Exercise in Savannah, Ga. More than 10 units and over 60 aircraft participated in Sentry Savannah 2021, the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air, 4th and 5th generation fighter exercise, to showcase the nation's combat aircraft readiness between 12-23 Apr 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792905
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-XX868-154
|Filename:
|DOD_108313954
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 301st Fighter Wing, 140th Wing Provide F-16 Airpower at Sentry Savannah, by Capt. Jessica Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
