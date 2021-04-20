Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301st Fighter Wing, 140th Wing Provide F-16 Airpower at Sentry Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Capt. Jessica Gross 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned the the 301st Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas and the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, came together to deliver F-16, 4th generation airpower for the Sentry Savannah 2021 Joint Exercise in Savannah, Ga. More than 10 units and over 60 aircraft participated in Sentry Savannah 2021, the Air National Guard’s largest air-to-air, 4th and 5th generation fighter exercise, to showcase the nation's combat aircraft readiness between 12-23 Apr 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792905
    VIRIN: 210420-F-XX868-154
    Filename: DOD_108313954
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st Fighter Wing, 140th Wing Provide F-16 Airpower at Sentry Savannah, by Capt. Jessica Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #301FW #140WG #SentrySavannah2104 #AirGuard #AirPower #reserveready

