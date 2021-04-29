MCRD Parris Island Graduation Guidelines For Visitors

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Beginning May 7th we will launch a gradual reopening of graduation ceremonies on Fridays with a limited number of guests.



In line with CDC guidelines, and to minimize the risk to depot personnel and visitors, access to the installation for graduation will be restricted to (2) guests per graduating Marine (guests will be selected by the Marine, not relatives/friends etc).



Please review the video below for instructions and guidance on accessing our depot during graduations.



Family day events remain cancelled at this time.



Please visit our website at https://www.mcrdpi.marines.mil/ for more guidelines and requirements for future graduation attendees.