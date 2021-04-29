Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD Parris Island Graduation Guidelines For Visitors

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Beginning May 7th we will launch a gradual reopening of graduation ceremonies on Fridays with a limited number of guests.

    In line with CDC guidelines, and to minimize the risk to depot personnel and visitors, access to the installation for graduation will be restricted to (2) guests per graduating Marine (guests will be selected by the Marine, not relatives/friends etc).

    Please review the video below for instructions and guidance on accessing our depot during graduations.

    Family day events remain cancelled at this time.

    Please visit our website at https://www.mcrdpi.marines.mil/ for more guidelines and requirements for future graduation attendees.

    This work, MCRD Parris Island Graduation Guidelines For Visitors, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    PMO
    Graduation
    Recruit Training

