    NATO Experts – How does NATO respond to the threat of nuclear weapons?

    BELGIUM

    11.20.2020

    Video by Paris Grabeel 

    Natochannel       

    NATO’s extensive pool of subject matter experts tell you what you need to know about a wide variety of defence and security issues around the world, and what NATO is doing to make you safer and more secure.

    From fighting terrorism to collective defence, learn about the
    security issues that matter directly from the experts.

    “With increasing challenges to peace and security, NATO still retains nuclear capability because nuclear deterrence is still necessary and its principles still work.”

    In this episode, Jessica Cox, Director of Nuclear Policy at NATO, discusses NATO’s nuclear deterrence measures.

    All recent filming was conducted in line with COVID-19 safety measures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792901
    VIRIN: 202221-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108313873
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: BE

