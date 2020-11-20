NATO Experts – How does NATO respond to the threat of nuclear weapons?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO’s extensive pool of subject matter experts tell you what you need to know about a wide variety of defence and security issues around the world, and what NATO is doing to make you safer and more secure.



From fighting terrorism to collective defence, learn about the

security issues that matter directly from the experts.



“With increasing challenges to peace and security, NATO still retains nuclear capability because nuclear deterrence is still necessary and its principles still work.”



In this episode, Jessica Cox, Director of Nuclear Policy at NATO, discusses NATO’s nuclear deterrence measures.



All recent filming was conducted in line with COVID-19 safety measures.