Zama Pulse 5.0

Here is the latest episode of the Zama Pulse, the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines:
- Deputy Garrison Commander Retires
- USAG Japan Fire Department Wins at Army level
- Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony
- Proper Reporting to Military Police
- Camp Zama Army Wellness Center
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy!
