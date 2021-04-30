Zama Pulse 5.0

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Here is the latest episode of the Zama Pulse, the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!



This month's news headlines:



- Deputy Garrison Commander Retires

- USAG Japan Fire Department Wins at Army level

- Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

- Proper Reporting to Military Police

- Camp Zama Army Wellness Center



Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy!