    Zama Pulse 5.0

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.30.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the Zama Pulse, the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!

    This month's news headlines:

    - Deputy Garrison Commander Retires
    - USAG Japan Fire Department Wins at Army level
    - Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony
    - Proper Reporting to Military Police
    - Camp Zama Army Wellness Center

    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy!

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 06:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 792889
    VIRIN: 210430-A-MS361-933
    Filename: DOD_108313613
    Length: 00:06:39
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse 5.0, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Zama Pulse

