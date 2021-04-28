Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belgian Paratroopers perform HALO Jumps on Chièvres Air Base B-ROLL

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.28.2021

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Belgian Paratroopers assigned to diverse units perform High Altitude, Low Opening jumps under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 28, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to qualify several dozen of Paratroopers. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 06:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792887
    VIRIN: 210428-A-BD610-2001
    Filename: DOD_108313605
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    parachute
    StrongEurope
    424th ABS
    StrongerTogether
    Belgium Army
    Belgium Land Component

