Belgian Paratroopers assigned to diverse units perform High Altitude, Low Opening jumps under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 28, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to qualify several dozen of Paratroopers. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 06:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792887
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-BD610-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108313605
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Belgian Paratroopers perform HALO Jumps on Chièvres Air Base B-ROLL, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
